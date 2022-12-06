Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Is something brewing between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare?

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have become closer than ever now. There is an undeniable friendship and alliance between the housemates, which also looks undying. Their friendship has created a lot of buzz in the house as well and has made the audience also a little skeptical by wondering if there’s something brewing between them or not.

On the 66th day of Bigg Boss, Abdu Rozik asked Shiv why he gets jealous or looks like he's jealous when he talks to Nimrit. The actress replied to him saying that it’s because Shiv loves her and that’s why he gets all cranky and jealous. Keeping Abdu’s crush on Nimrit in mind, Shiv teases him all the time but Abdu’s reaction to Nimrit’s words, even if it was for a joke left him stunned. This isn’t the first time their closeness has affected anyone. Gori Nagori and MC Stan also seemed to have a problem with Nimrit and Shiv’s close friendship as it disrupted the group.

Abdu’s forgotten crush

There have been instances when both of them have been overprotective of each other and have pledged to stay loyal to each other in games, as well. But, there have also been moments where their genuine friendship has put a smile across all our faces because. Whether it’s just friendship or something beyond, or even if it’s just for the game, their growing closeness and bond are not something that can go unnoticed. Their actions have definitely put Abdu’s crush in the past, and now it makes us all wonder if they both will be the new couple of the house or not. What do you think? Answer in the poll below...

