Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Is Tina Datta the dictator in her 'friendship' with Shalin Bhanot?

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have been as close as best friends and have also parted ways during a petty fight as well. But, they've always found their way back to each other. Is their friendship platonic or not is a debatable question. On the 60th day of Bigg Boss 16, the house witnessed the surprise entry of Sunny and Bunty, who are known as the Golden guys. They seem to be close to Archana and good friends of MC Stan as well.

After their entries, Shalin Bhanot teases Tina Datta with Bunty saying that he will set her up with him since he is her type when it comes to physical characteristics. She asks him to stop and to this, and he declares that no one will try to hit on Tina as she’s only his’. Tina comments that this is extreme. He stops and later he tells Tina that she needs to chill as he was just joking. He states that he has no feelings towards her as she’s just his friend and whatever they’re doing is just a part of the game and she should go in the flow with it.

Tina and Shalin’s fight

Tina points out that his words are actually hurting her and he brings to her notice that she has been hurting him continuously by dictating to him how to behave, at certain times. Shalin tells her that he was just joking he’s sorry if she felt there was anything serious. Tina apologises and says she didn’t mean to hurt him as they were just joking. He expresses how tired he is of listening to her ask him to not be close to her. He asks Tina who is her to do this. Do you think Tina has been more dominant with how she wants the friendship to work on her terms? Or not?

