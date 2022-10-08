Bigg Boss 16 POLL: MC Stan calls Gautam Vig fake, what do you think?

In the first Shukarvaar ka Vaar, Salman Khan enters the house and after chatting with contestants, he informs them that he will be having a private dinner party but only 10 people can be invited. He invites Abdu and asks him to invite another person who will then invite the other contestant and the chain will go on. During the dinner party, Salman brings up the issues and complaints and lets them know their mistakes.

He also asks Gautam to be more original as the others who converse with him are following his track. Salman then proceeds to ask MC Stan about who amongst the ones at the table he thinks is fake and he takes Shalin’s name. Shalin gets shocked and Salman inquires if he’s actually serious and Stan nods yes. Salman asks if he knows Shalin before entering the house and Stan says no.