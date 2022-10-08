Bigg Boss 16 POLL: MC Stan calls Gautam Vig fake, what do you think?
In the first Shukarvaar ka Vaar, Salman Khan enters the house and after chatting with contestants, he informs them that he will be having a private dinner party but only 10 people can be invited. He invites Abdu and asks him to invite another person who will then invite the other contestant and the chain will go on. During the dinner party, Salman brings up the issues and complaints and lets them know their mistakes.
He also asks Gautam to be more original as the others who converse with him are following his track. Salman then proceeds to ask MC Stan about who amongst the ones at the table he thinks is fake and he takes Shalin’s name. Shalin gets shocked and Salman inquires if he’s actually serious and Stan nods yes. Salman asks if he knows Shalin before entering the house and Stan says no.
Salman asks him then how did he declare that he’s fake and wonders if he has a superpower. MC Stan expresses that he feels like Shalin is acting and Salman gets surprised. Salman asks him to take another name from the house in general and name them as fake and Stan takes Manya’s name because he feels like she is waiting for an opportunity to fight or create a scene whenever the camera is turned towards her. He also mentions that he feels like Shalin is acting. Shalin declares that he’s definitely not acting as he charges for acting and it also requires a script so he is definitely not. Salman agrees with him and questions how can the person who keeps apologizing be fake and continue his stay in the house. MC Stan expresses that he just told what he felt.
