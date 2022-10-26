Bigg Boss 16 POLL RESULT: Check out audience opinion on Manya Singh’s elimination from the show

Bigg Boss 16 latest weekend episode was a Diwali special, where the contestant receives lots of gifts and had lots of fun. The episode was hosted by star entertainer and host, Karan Johar as Salman Khan was down with dengue. The Weekend ka Vaar brings with itself lots of actions and drama for the contestants. In the last weekend ka vaar, Miss India runner up Manya Singh was eliminated from the show.

We conducted a poll for knowing the audience's opinion on the second elimination in the house. We had asked ‘Should eliminated contestant Manya Singh get another chance in the show?’ and the options were ‘yes’ and ‘no’. The poll results have come and it is quite interesting to see audience's view on Manya Singh’s elimination. As per the results, 62 per cent of the audience voted for no and only 38 per cent of the audience was in favour of her return in the show.

Who is Manya Singh

Manya Singh, rose to fame when she participated in the Miss India contest and became the first runner-up. She was highly appreciated by people for reaching such heights of success despite having a humble background. She entered Bigg Boss at the premiere of the show as she received a warm welcome inside the house. But the journey of the actress was short lived as she became the second contestant to be eliminated from the show after Sreejita De.

Manya Singh’s Bigg Boss 16 Journey

Manya Singh’s journey in the house was full of ups and downs, and she was highlighted for her frequent banter with the contestants. She was called out for her derogatory remark about Soundarya Sharma on the show. The nominated contestants for the week were Sumbul Touqeer, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot. While Shalin was nominated by Bigg Boss as a part of a punishment, Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh were nominated by the housemates for being inactive in the house. Karan Johar, who was the host for the week, announced Manya’s elimination and as she was leaving the house, she was happy that she will celebrate Diwali with her family.