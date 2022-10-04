Bigg Boss 16 Poll Result: Fans are rooting for these two contestants this season; Find out who they are

Bigg Boss 16, the latest season of one of India's most popular reality TV shows, premiered on October 1. The fans witnessed the spectacular entry of all the contestants for the season. These contestants increased the entertainment quotient with their performance and fun banter with host Salman Khan was also liked by the viewers. The latest season is adorned with a list of spectacular personalities from various parts of the country and overseas including Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and more.

We conducted a poll yesterday, where we shared the names of all the contestants who are part of the season and asked our audience about the contestants they are rooting for. The results of the poll have come out today and it is quite interesting to see the names which got the maximum votes. As per the poll results, a telly actress got the maximum number of votes. The actress who got the highest votes was Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer. She has received 41 per cent of the votes. Next to her is Abdu Rozik, who got 16 per cent votes. Abdu Rozik is a popular internet celebrity, who is also a talented singer. He also made an appearance in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.