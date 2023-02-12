Bigg Boss 16 POLL Result: Netizens feel Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win; Shiv Thakare to be runner-up

Bigg Boss 16, touted as one of the most controversial shows, has hooked the audience's attention with its engaging content. The show began with a bang in October, and since then, it has been treating the audience with entertaining episodes every weekend. Now the show is all set to bid adieu to the audiences, but it has still kept the masses on the edge of their seats. Bigg Boss 16 is all set to draw its curtain on February 12, and one will lift the trophy among the top 5 finalists.

Speaking about the finalists, after facing all the challenges and carving a space in the hearts of audiences, the contestants who managed to reach the top 5 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. Pinkvilla conducted a poll to see who the audiences want to see as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. The contestant who got the maximum number of votes is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Priyanka got 54 percent votes whereas netizens feel the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 should be Shiv Thakare who got 30 percent votes.