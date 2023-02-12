Bigg Boss 16 POLL Result: Netizens feel Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win; Shiv Thakare to be runner-up
Bigg Boss 16 has reached its finale week with the top 5 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.
Bigg Boss 16, touted as one of the most controversial shows, has hooked the audience's attention with its engaging content. The show began with a bang in October, and since then, it has been treating the audience with entertaining episodes every weekend. Now the show is all set to bid adieu to the audiences, but it has still kept the masses on the edge of their seats. Bigg Boss 16 is all set to draw its curtain on February 12, and one will lift the trophy among the top 5 finalists.
Speaking about the finalists, after facing all the challenges and carving a space in the hearts of audiences, the contestants who managed to reach the top 5 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. Pinkvilla conducted a poll to see who the audiences want to see as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. The contestant who got the maximum number of votes is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Priyanka got 54 percent votes whereas netizens feel the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 should be Shiv Thakare who got 30 percent votes.
Take a look at the poll result here:
Update on Bigg Boss 16:
Rohit Shetty graced the finale episodes of Bigg Boss 16 to select a contestant for his upcoming stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. And the one who nailed the stunts was Shalin Bhanot. Rohit Shetty declared Shalin Bhanot as the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, Shalin refused to be a part of the show. Later, while taking an exit from the show, Rohit mentioned that there won't be just one player from Bigg Boss 16 to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. It will be interesting to see who else will get an opportunity to be a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show.
About Bigg Boss 16:
Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The show will draw its curtains on February 12.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 Finale Live Updates: Rohit Shetty takes Shalin Bhanot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; He refuses offer
A TV writer with three years of experience in Indian drama and reality shows. With a bachelor's degree in mass me...Read more