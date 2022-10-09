Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Salman Khan asks Ankit Gupta to be more interactive, what’s your opinion?

In the first Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan welcomes everyone and tells that this time it will be Saam Daam Dhand Bhed. Shalin explains the meaning of it aggressively and Salman asks him to tell it calmly. Shalin laughs and then Salman informs Ankit that he got a call from his house and his mother is complaining that Ankit told he is going to Bigg Boss 16 and left the house, but he is nowhere to be seen on the camera so they informed her that he went to Thailand.

Everyone laughs and Salman asks Ankit to be more involved in conversations as whatever conversation he has with Priyanka isn’t enough and worthy to be telecasted and their chemistry has worn off in the house as well and it’s not the same as it was on the stage on Day 1. He tells him to be a part of conversations with others and to involve himself in topics so that he is seen in the camera or else he will be overshadowed.