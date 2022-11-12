Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Salman Khan claims Priyanka-Ankit are liabilities to each other; Do you agree?

Salman Khan hosted the Shukravaar ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16 , where interesting topics were raised above the horizon. This drama-filled episode is not to be missed, especially when Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were schooled by Salman Khan for their ‘friendship’ as it was being projected wrongly outside the house.

Shiv Thakare and MC Stan call Ankit Gupta a puppet of Priyanka Chaudhary, leaving the latter enraged. They get into a fight regarding the same. Salman Khan talks to the duo and shows them a few videos from the audience where they inform her that she’s being dominant and not letting Ankit play as an individual. They criticise her for always fighting and getting jealous and their relationship is questioned.

Salman Khan schools Ankit and Priyanka

Salman Khan also mentions that they need to stop being liabilities to each other and instead start being each other’s assets. He points out how Priyanka’s dominating behaviour is overshadowing Ankit and he is asked to up his game. Priyanka defends herself by saying that she is taking a stand for him. Salman questions them if they’re dating and they declare that they’re just friends. Salman asks why Priyanka keeps saying that it’s one-sided then. Priyanka replies that in their friendships she’s the one who is more giving and that’s what she means is one-sided. Salman makes them understand that it’s not Looking good in the outside world and they decide to change their behaviours.

Salman is happy that they agreed to this. But despite this, the topic coming up repeatedly in the house with no change in both personalities, do you think this talk with Salman Khan help them see better? This isn’t the first time Ankit is called Priyanka’s puppet or a ‘chamcha’. Although, the duo has always refused to be dominant and overshadowed respectively, do you think they’ve been a liability to each?

