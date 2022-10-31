Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Salman Khan says only Abdu Rozik has understood the game. Do you agree?

On the 3rd Shanivaar ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 16, it’s safe to say that Abdu Rozik has remained one of the favourite contestants of Bigg Boss 16. His personality has been regarded as one of the calmest and purest to date.

On this Shanivaar ka Vaar, Salman Khan announces that the contestants keep voting for Abdu Rozik because he’s strong but he will be the one to leave the house this weekend. This shocks everyone and Nimrit pleads to let Abdu stay. Salman reveals he was obviously just scaring them as Abdu won’t be the one leaving so soon. The host added that he is the only one who has understood the game as he expresses his emotions and stays true to himself.