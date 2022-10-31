Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Salman Khan says only Abdu Rozik has understood the game. Do you agree?
After schooling contestants, Salman Khan appreciates Abdu Rozik for his amazing behaviour in the house and claims that he is the only one who has understood the game.
On the 3rd Shanivaar ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 16, it’s safe to say that Abdu Rozik has remained one of the favourite contestants of Bigg Boss 16. His personality has been regarded as one of the calmest and purest to date.
On this Shanivaar ka Vaar, Salman Khan announces that the contestants keep voting for Abdu Rozik because he’s strong but he will be the one to leave the house this weekend. This shocks everyone and Nimrit pleads to let Abdu stay. Salman reveals he was obviously just scaring them as Abdu won’t be the one leaving so soon. The host added that he is the only one who has understood the game as he expresses his emotions and stays true to himself.
Previously, when Sumbul Touqeer and Gautam Singh Vig nominated Abdu, he expressed his disappointment but remained calm. Archana Gautam questioned Abdu for not reacting and asked him to get angry and yell. Abdu refused to do so or even pay heed to what she told him. When Archana brought this up again, Abdu revealed to her that he can’t fight with one person and become friends with them the next minute. He added that if he’s hurt by someone and fights with them then he will never talk to the person ever. Abdu Rozik also claimed that people love him for his calm and loving nature and they’ll continue doing so, to which his bade bhai-jaan Sajid Khan agreed as well. Salman Khan repeatedly pointed out how well Abdu plays, without letting his age and language barrier become an issue.
Do you as well agree that Abdu Rozik knows how to survive and play the game of Bigg Boss just as Salman Khan claims?
