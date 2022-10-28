Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Shalin Bhanot says he 'never' liked Soundarya Sharma; What do you think?
On the 27th Day of Bigg Boss 16, the contestants were given a task where the house was divided into the girls' and boys' hostel with Archana and Sajid being their warden and security guard respectively. The contestants were paired as- Sumbul-Stan, Gori-Shiv, Nimrit-Abdu, Priyanka-Ankit, and the two obvious couples- Tina-Shalin and Soundarya-Gautam.
While none of the pairs won the task, Sajid and Archana got the privilege of alloting the rooms and assorting the ration. Later in the night, Archana asks Shalin while sleeping in their room whether he ever liked Soundarya. Shalin gets surprised and refuses. He says he never liked Soundarya and has always considered her as a friend and cracks the same level of jokes he cracks with her as well. He also states that he is not in love with Tina as well as ‘pyaar toh door ki baat hai’.
Days ago, Shalin had kissed Soundarya on the cheek to which the latter declared she wasn’t comfortable. This created a rift between the two buddies, Shalin and Gautam as well. Soundarya told a few other contestants that Shalin did give her hints of flirting with her and hence she concluded that he might have a crush on her. But, many did assume that Soundarya liked Shalin back as well and now whether it was just in a friendly manner or much more than that is debatable. What do you think? Did Shalin have a teeny-tiny crush on Soundarya and was it mutual? We’ve created a poll for you to answer.
