Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Shalin Bhanot says he 'never' liked Soundarya Sharma; What do you think?

On the 27th Day of Bigg Boss 16, the contestants were given a task where the house was divided into the girls' and boys' hostel with Archana and Sajid being their warden and security guard respectively. The contestants were paired as- Sumbul-Stan, Gori-Shiv, Nimrit-Abdu, Priyanka-Ankit, and the two obvious couples- Tina-Shalin and Soundarya-Gautam.

While none of the pairs won the task, Sajid and Archana got the privilege of alloting the rooms and assorting the ration. Later in the night, Archana asks Shalin while sleeping in their room whether he ever liked Soundarya. Shalin gets surprised and refuses. He says he never liked Soundarya and has always considered her as a friend and cracks the same level of jokes he cracks with her as well. He also states that he is not in love with Tina as well as ‘pyaar toh door ki baat hai’.