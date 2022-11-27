Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Sumbul’s father denies disrespecting Tina Datta; What’s your take?

It is probably the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that the parents of the contestants arrive at the stage for a discussion, which is probably more like a confrontation. Tina Datta’s mother Madhumita Datta, and Shalin’s parents Brij Mohan and Sunita Bhanot come to Bigg Boss 16 and meet Salman Khan and discuss all the ongoing things in the house. Shalin’s obsession with chicken is joked about by his father and Salman Khan can’t stop laughing about it.

Salman questions them all if they think Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are in love. Tina’s mother declares that it isn’t advisable that Tina falls in love with someone in the house as that’s not what she came for. Shalin’s father states that he sees only friendship where the two support each other. Salman asks Shalin’s mother to answer honestly if Tina supports Shalin all the time. Shalin’s mother feels that Tina doesn’t support Shalin all the time.

Sumbul’s father apologises

Later joining this conversation is Sumbul Touqeer’s father, who is the reason for the discussion between the parents. All of them get into an argument. Tina’s mother questions him about disrespecting her daughter and even Shalin’s parents ask him about the same. He apologises to them. Tina’s mother accuses Sumbul of having anger issues. Touqeer Khan refuses to believe that and states the camera has shown it all. Ironically, Tina’s mother agrees and informs him that the footage should be enough for her claim. After the argument, Sumbul’s father apologises and defends himself stating that he wasn’t completely aware of what he was saying as he was sedated and was probably speaking subconsciously and denies disrespecting Tina and calling her 'kamini'. Salman tells him that he did take an advantage of the call as his health was not discussed at all. Salman suggests him to stop watching the show if it’s taking a heavy toll on him and asks him to guide Sumbul. Do you think Sumbul’s father defending himself is justified? We’ve created a poll for you

