Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Tina Datta accused of having friendships based on convenience; Do you agree?

Bigg Boss 16's contestant Tina Datta has been always determined to be in the house ethically and play the necessary games to win the show. But this action of the actress didn’t prevent the show's fans to question her motive during the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, hosted by none other than the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan . For the first time, fans were allowed to enter the stage and engage with the inmates, and put forth their opinions.

During the chat session between the housemates and the fans, many questioned why Tina extends a friendship that is completely based on her own convenience and if so, why she expects anything selfless from the other side. Salman also points out that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia never asked Shiv to make her the captain of house, then why did Tina ask him to make her the captain? He mentions how even Nimrit could’ve asked the same. Tina says she was just upset as on her birthday she didn’t receive the one thing she was promised by Shiv.

Nimrit talks to Tina

Another fan questioned Tina regarding her relationship with Shalin, as they feel that the duo is confused if they’re just friends or beyond that. The fans added that they give out mixed signals. Tina clears it up and states that there’s nothing going on between them and she will take a step back from him if things are being portrayed that way. Shalin is also questioned why he’s behind Tina so much when the actress keeps declaring it that everything is for the game. Shalin defends himself saying whatever he does is also for the game. Nimrit also, later on, points out to Tina that it looks like sometimes the latter just wants something out of an ally or friendship and she lets her know that as a friend. Do you think Tina has strategically taken these steps for the game? Or as Sajid Khan says, is she scared to admit the truth?

