Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot soon to be a couple? What do you think?

The Bigg Boss 16 house is filled with drama and brewing friendships. One such is the never-ending banters going on between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta . Although they’ve claimed that they are not a couple and they don’t have feelings for each other, their actions indicate otherwise. Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Singh Vig are the first couples in the house. Only time will tell if there will be another couple in the house, inviting more entertainment.

Throughout the days, Shalin’s effort and likeliness towards Tina has been evident and the latter has always been pushy claiming her reputation will be tainted if her name is associated with him as a couple. Nevertheless, she has always been supportive of Shalin and stood by him whenever necessary, and hasn’t given up on him no matter how many times they’ve fought over various situations. On the 46th day of Bigg Boss 16, Tina was seen worried about how things might portray outside and was bothered by the taunts.

Sajid re-assures Tina

She was also worried if the duo’s actions seemed vulgar and implemented thoughts about many ideas regarding them as Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and Shekar Suman teased them. Sajid Khan was surprised when she questioned him if he thinks Shalin will keep her happy. Although, Sajid replied he isn't sure of that he nonetheless implied that Shalin will definitely try to make her not be unhappy. At his reassurance, Tina smiles claiming that quality matters, after repeatedly asking him to stay away from her because of what others might perceive. Despite the arguments, we can’t disagree with Sajid Khan when he tells that it’s evident that they both like each other deep down.

