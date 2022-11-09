Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Tina Datta says she has no feelings for Shalin Bhanot; What do you think?

Although recent incidents and contestants’ opinion doesn’t say the same though. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have had fights over accusing each other of lying and talking behind each other’s backs. Sumbul Touqeer has also been a vital part of the reason for their fights. Tina also asked Shalin to make it clear that they’re not dating because her reputation hasn’t been trained at all and she has no idea what the future holds for her especially because she’s a woman and gender itself acts as a con in certain careers paths. Shalin spoke to the camera stating that they’re not dating but instead they only spend time together a lot because they like to and are really good friends.

Tina mentions to Abdu that she doesn’t like Shalin romantically

There have been times when Shalin has fought with Gautam for Sumbul leaving Tina angry and also vice versa. After the nominations task of Day 38 in the house, Tina declared to Abdu that she has no feelings towards Shalin because she cannot be associated with his name because she cares about her career a lot after she overheard Sumbul and Shalin fight because of her. Later, Shalin’s fight with Sumbul made him tell Tina that Soundarya is a better friend than her. She gets hurt and tells all his confessions and actions are fake and walks away stating that he cannot be loyal to her or Sumbul. Also, there have been times when Tina has tried to make Shalin jealous playfully and has given him hints of reciprocity whenever the former has expressed his liking towards her. Do you think that Tina is in denial of her feelings? Or maybe she genuinely doesn’t like Shalin? Irrespective of the ambiguity, we’ve created a poll.

