Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Tina Datta thinks Sumbul Touqeer is possessive of Shalin Bhanot? Do you agree?

In the history of Bigg Boss , fights have been a regular thing, but only when it’s physical it gets extreme. Bigg Boss 16 has already witnessed its share of physically violent fights between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare when the former attacked the latter. Yet again this surprises its viewers, as another physical fight takes place between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan .

Tina Datta sprains her leg and her two good friends Shalin and Stan come to help her. Tina wails in pain and asks Shalin to let go of her foot and Stan asks the same. Shalin replies that he isn’t doing anything to her. Stan walks off angrily at that and uses a cuss word, which angers Shalin and they both get into a verbal spat. But things take a serious turn when Stan runs to attack Shalin and the latter holds him from behind tightly. To stop this, Shiv pushes Shalin away and also gets physical with him.

Tina and Sumbul’s fight

Seeing this Sumbul Touqeer starts shaking and frightened for her best friend Shalin Bhanot, and she drags him away into the room. She yells at him to not step a foot outside the door as she cares for him. Tina comes to talk to Shalin and claims he’s the one who started it. Shalin defends himself and shows how Stan came and jumped to attack him and he just held the latter in defense. Sumbul continues to defend Shalin but Tina asks her to calm down or get out. Another set of friends fight with each other and Tina gets angry at Sumbul’s possessiveness. She questions what’s the need for it as Shalin is her friend as well. Shalin questions her if she really wants to do this right now. Sumbul says she is just worried for him and Shalin agrees to that but Tina is still left angry. This isn’t the first time Tina and Sumbul have fought for Shalin, as both the ladies are friends with him.

