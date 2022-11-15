Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Tina Datta thinks Sumbul Touqeer isn’t loyal to the group; Is she right?

Groups have been a thing in the Bigg Boss but in this season, groups or more likely ‘groupism’ has caused a lot of fights and rifts. The contestants who were once a group are not anymore and the ones who weren’t even friends, in the beginning, seem to have evolved to be in the same group. Sumbul Touqeer has always been really good friends with Shalin Bhanot, but Tina Datta seems to have a problem with it or at least did.

On the 45th Day of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta made a fair deal with Sajid Khan asking him to not save Ankit and if he wants, she’ll support him for his captaincy. Sajid agrees and as a result of the task also becomes the new captain with a lot more privileges likely than the King. After this, he selects Abdu and Shiv for room 2 who do not have to cook and will be safe from the nominations. He selects Nimrit, Sumbul, and Stan for a room of 3 with the safety of nominations and only one job of cooking. This leaves Tina angry.

Tina claims to have trust issues with Sumbul

She gets enraged at Sajid for picking Sumbul out of all, especially when she promised her loyalty to him. She questions Sumbul’s loyalty to Shalin and Nimrit and states that she has always been with them as well as the other group; Soundarya, Gautam, Archana, Priyanka, and Ankit. She says she passes on information from one group to another. Later, she informs Sumbul what she told about her so she isn’t startled when she gets to know from somewhere else. Previously, a few statements that Tina told which were revealed by Bigg Boss, shocked Sumbul leaving her hurt. Tina and Sumbul have had fights before and Tina has always taunted Shalin for his friendship with Sumbul and was also accused of spreading curiosity among everyone about Sumbul’s feelings for Shalin. Whether it’s ‘group-ism’ or just her mingling with others, Tina does seem to have a problem.

