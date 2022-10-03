Bigg Boss 16 Poll: Tina Datta to Sumbul Touqeer, who are you rooting for in this season?

Bigg Boss 16, the latest season of one of India's most popular reality TV shows, premiered on October 1, for viewers in the country. The fans witnessed the spectacular entry of the contestants for the season. These contestants even set the stage on fire with their performance and their fun banter with host Salman Khan was also liked by the viewers. The latest season is adorned with a list of spectacular personalities from various parts of the country and overseas.

The first contestant to enter the show was actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is popular for her role in the daily soap Choti Sarrdaarni. There was also the entry of Tazakistan’s famous singer Abdu Rozik, who also has an appearance in Salman Khan’s movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The host of the season, Salman Khan also welcomed other popular TV celebs like Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Saundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, and Imlie show lead Sumbul Touqeer. Miss India runner-up Manya Singh, is also a contestant on the show.