Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Was giving a second chance to Archana Gautam a bad decision?

Bigg Boss 16’s contestant Archana Gautam is known for her actions and for standing up for literally everything. During the ration task on the 54th day, Archana calls Sajid Khan unfair and praises Shiv Thakare for being fair. Shiv says even Sajid was fair. An argument breaks out between Sajid and Archana over a petty topic like this but gets serious when Archana drags Sajid’s late father into the argument. Sajid gets angry at her and snaps.

Right before the argument started, Archana pulled the poor and rich card which angered Sajid even more. Sajid warns her to not talk about her father and even she gets angry and starts yelling as they both cuss at each other. Shiv tries to hold Sajid back as they both continue fighting. Soundarya asks Archana to drop it but she continues telling. Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia defend Sajid and fight with Archana. Sajid is then taken to the doctor and then later he tears up and gets emotional. MC Stan and Shiv Thakare console him.

Archana’s second chance

Sajid tells Ankit Gupta that Archana always pulls the rich and poor card and claims that she’s always playing the victim. Shalin Bhanot also states that Archana is a nuisance to which Sajid replies by saying that she’s brought to the house to provoke them all. Archana was also thrown out of the Bigg Boss 16 house when she physically charged at Shiv but was brought back into the house reasoning that Shiv had provoked her to that extent and had plotted this before handedly. Sajid lost his cool that day when the announcement was made and the feeling continues to stay as the duo fought regularly. Nimrit and Tina also commented that she didn’t change even after being given a second chance. What’s your take?

Also read: Is Archana Gautam trying to create a rift between Sumbul Touqeer-Tina Datta?