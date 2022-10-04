Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Was Priyanka Choudhary's involvement in Tina Datta-Manya Singh's fight right?

On the third day of Bigg Boss 16, Manya, Tina, and Soundarya are punished for using the word 'Sorry' by Bigg Boss as he claims that they’re being safe and sitting on the fence about this behavior. So, they’re told to do all the household chores until further notice. They agree and then Tina cleans the plates and shows them to Nimrit to inform that she’s done with her work. Nimrit asks her to clean the sink.

Tina refuses to do it and tells her it’s not her area and it’s unfair that people keep the plate with food in the sink and tells Manya will do it. Nimrit asks Manya to do it but she’s iffy about it. Nimrit and Gautam ask her to finish the work as no one else is allowed to do it. Manya agrees to do it for Nimrit’s sake and also claims that Tina doesn’t do her work properly.