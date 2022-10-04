Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Was Priyanka Choudhary's involvement in Tina Datta-Manya Singh's fight right?
On the third day of Bigg Boss 16, Manya, Tina, and Soundarya are punished for using the word 'Sorry' by Bigg Boss as he claims that they’re being safe and sitting on the fence about this behavior. So, they’re told to do all the household chores until further notice. They agree and then Tina cleans the plates and shows them to Nimrit to inform that she’s done with her work. Nimrit asks her to clean the sink.
Tina refuses to do it and tells her it’s not her area and it’s unfair that people keep the plate with food in the sink and tells Manya will do it. Nimrit asks Manya to do it but she’s iffy about it. Nimrit and Gautam ask her to finish the work as no one else is allowed to do it. Manya agrees to do it for Nimrit’s sake and also claims that Tina doesn’t do her work properly.
After cleaning the sink area, Tina and Manya get into a heated argument regarding cleaning. They both get angry at each other and Tina calls Manya “pagal” after which the latter gets offended and starts yelling. Shalin asks her to behave and then they both get into an argument. Later, Priyanka after crying to Ankita about people taking advantage of her because of her kindness, steps into Tina and Manya’s argument and defends Manya. Nimrit questions her actions and asks her if she is thinking through as it’s not her fight so she shouldn’t be involved. Priyanka tells since she’s a contestant, she has full rights to take part in everything and she is entitled to her opinion. Nimrit asks her not to interfere as she’s the captain and she’ll talk them through but during this Priyanka and Gautam get into an argument and they yell at each other.
