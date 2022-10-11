Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Was Shalin Bhanot guilty of pushing Archana Gautam?
Here is a poll about Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam for their fight during task.
On the 10th day of Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss gathered everyone and asks them if the house was this dirty when they entered as well. He announces that he is degrading Nimrit from the captaincy post and when the buzzer starts, the first two contestants to bang the gong will be competing against each other for the captaincy task but Nimrit will be the umpire.
At the end, Gautam and Shiv bang the gong and are expected to compete in the task. They are required to hold the basket and the inmates can put things only their things into the basket. During this, Shalin rushes towards Shiv holding his suitcase and Archana goes to stop him saying that the suitcases are provided by Bigg Boss so it’s not his’ and then claims that he pushed her and starts arguing with him that he hurt her.
Nimrit declares Gautam’s win to which Shiv gets offended and says she was bias. Later, Shalin tells Sajid that if he’s at fault then he will apologise and Sajid asks him to control his anger. Later, Shalin confronts Shiv for cussing at Sumbul but he denies the claims and says that he just asked her to go Shalin that’s all. MC Stan questions Shalin’s integrity and asks why can’t he apologise to Archana for pushing her. Archana yells that she did get hurt when he pushed her. MC Stan gets angry at Shalin and they start arguing. Shalin tries to defend himself and later, Sajid loses his cool at Shalin and he gets scared. Shalin acts restless by not wearing the mic and smokes in the garden area. Tina tries to calm him down. Bigg Boss asks Gautam to take an action and he decides that Shalin is guilty. Bigg Boss announces that they saw the clip and saw no intent to hurt and it happened in the heat of the game. Later, Sajid tries to apologise to Shalin but he asks him to go away as he’s not comfortable right now.
