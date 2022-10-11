Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Was Shalin Bhanot guilty of pushing Archana Gautam?

On the 10th day of Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss gathered everyone and asks them if the house was this dirty when they entered as well. He announces that he is degrading Nimrit from the captaincy post and when the buzzer starts, the first two contestants to bang the gong will be competing against each other for the captaincy task but Nimrit will be the umpire.

At the end, Gautam and Shiv bang the gong and are expected to compete in the task. They are required to hold the basket and the inmates can put things only their things into the basket. During this, Shalin rushes towards Shiv holding his suitcase and Archana goes to stop him saying that the suitcases are provided by Bigg Boss so it’s not his’ and then claims that he pushed her and starts arguing with him that he hurt her.