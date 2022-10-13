Bigg Boss 16 POLL: What do you think of Priyanka Choudhary’s decision of room allotments?

It’s Day 12 and Bigg Boss yet again asks Nimrit and Priyanka to compete with one another by shooting Abdu’s music video, as they’re always trying to compete to see who’s better. They are given 2 hours to complete the task and contestants are given the liberty to decide to shoot on anyone’s team they want and not necessarily only stick to one side, as they can dance for both the competitors and can refuse to be a part of it as well.

Nimrit speaks to Sajid about the directions and angles. Abdu shoots with Nimrit as well as Priyanka. Later, Bigg Boss asks Abdu about whose shoot he like the most, to which he replies that he liked Priyanka’s relatively more. The contestants are required to choose the winner and Priyanka gets most of the votes. Sajid mentions that her video had a story as well and it was well connected.