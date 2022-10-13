Bigg Boss 16 POLL: What do you think of Priyanka Choudhary’s decision of room allotments?
It’s Day 12 and Bigg Boss yet again asks Nimrit and Priyanka to compete with one another by shooting Abdu’s music video, as they’re always trying to compete to see who’s better. They are given 2 hours to complete the task and contestants are given the liberty to decide to shoot on anyone’s team they want and not necessarily only stick to one side, as they can dance for both the competitors and can refuse to be a part of it as well.
Nimrit speaks to Sajid about the directions and angles. Abdu shoots with Nimrit as well as Priyanka. Later, Bigg Boss asks Abdu about whose shoot he like the most, to which he replies that he liked Priyanka’s relatively more. The contestants are required to choose the winner and Priyanka gets most of the votes. Sajid mentions that her video had a story as well and it was well connected.
Bigg Boss announces that she will get the privilege of allotting the rooms to everyone and she gets happy. Shalin asks her to allot the room for him, keeping his medical condition in mind. She agrees. Later, Bigg Boss announces that it’s time for Priyanka to reveal the room allotments. Priyanka tells that Shalin and Archana will stay in the room of 2 and everyone gets surprised and laughs. She then tells that Sreejita, Nimrit and Tina will stay in the room of 3. Sumbul, Soundarya, Ankit and herself are going to stay in room of 4 and the rest will be in room of 6. Priyanka is called to the confession room by Bigg Boss and is asked the reason for her choices. She declares that she was definitely not trying to be personal but she put Soundarya and Sumbul with her so they can realise she isn’t as bad as she is made to look. She kept in mind the fights that took place regarding ration and just felt like few had to punished for their decisions. Bigg Boss appreciates her decision.
