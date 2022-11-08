Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Will Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia be the new couple in the house?

In the house of Bigg Boss 16 , Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Singh Vig are the first couples, although Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are also known for having something for each other.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik have been really good friends ever since the show basically started, though they have been teased together by other inmates. There have many instances where Abdu blushed whenever someone teased him by pairing him up with Nimrit. Sajid Khan always bought up Nimrit and Abdu’s marriage to him, which he always denied. Abdu and Nimrit’s loyalty and friendship are growing thicker since they arrived.

Sajid asks Abdu to promise him that he won’t fall in love

A few days ago, Abdu went around giving his so-called phone number and complimenting other women to which Nimrit asked him if that was his way of making her jealous. Abdu replied saying he gave fake numbers to the rest of them as only she has the correct one. During the first Weekend ka Vaar as well, Abdu gave the dinner invitation with Salman Khan to Nimrit, making the rest jealous. Sajid being Abdu’s ‘bade bhaijaan’ has never missed an opportunity to tease Abdu with Nimrit’s name. Nimrit was also seen crying and begging Salman Khan to stop Abdu from leaving the house as he had pranked everyone saying Abdu will be the one to get evicted. Both of them have been there for each other at difficult times.

Though on Day 38 of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid tells Abdu to not fall in love with Nimrit as she just likes him. Abdu also states that he likes her. Sajid asks him to promise that he won’t fall in love with Nimrit as she doesn’t see him behind a friend, but Abdu refuses to promise to leave Sajid startled. Abdu confesses that he loves Nimrit but ‘not that much’ and asks him not to worry. Do you think there’s a potential relationship brewing?

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16, Day 38: Priyanka Choudhary upset with Ankit Gupta, says ‘I don’t expect anything from you’