Bigg Boss 16: Post Abdu Rozik's eviction, Saijd Khan makes an emotional exit from the show

The latest season of Bigg Boss is full of drama, entertainment and fights. The contestants never missed a chance to be in the limelight. Be it Priyanka Chaudhary or Shiv Thakare, the contestants have given their best to make this season a super hit. However, the dynamics of the house keeps on changing. Recently, in the last episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, we see Sreejita De and Abdu Rozik getting evicted from the house. Now, in today’s episode we see Sajid Khan bidding an emotional goodbye to the show.

In today’s episode, we see Sajid Khan leaving the Bigg Boss house and his close friends including Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer are crying uncontrollably. In the episode, we can see Bigg Boss telling Sajid ‘By appearing on this show, you have tried to connect with your fans and friends. The decision was tough. You are the only contestant in the house who is respected by each and every person living under this roof. Thanks to you, we have a lot of stories to tell in Bigg Boss.’

The filmmaker further thanked Bigg Boss for giving him this opportunity. He was quoted saying ‘I am apologising for all the fights. Thank you so much for supporting me.’ Before leaving the house, he was seen sharing a warm hug with all the housemates.

H2: Farah Khan’s statement

During the family week episode, Sajid’s sister Farah Khan entered the house and met everyone. The latter got emotional after seeing his brother and hugged him from behind. As Sajid was in freeze mode, Farah was heard saying that their mother is proud of him. She also met Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik and said that she got 3 more brothers in the house.

H2: About Sajid’s work

Sajid was heard saying that he is leaving the Bigg Boss house to work on his upcoming film. The comedy film starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill is likely to be released this year in Diwali. Moreover, this will also mark Sajid’s return to directing after a long hiatus of 9 years.

H2: More about Bigg Boss 16

Sajid Khan was the third contestant to get eliminated this week after Sreejita De and Abdu Rozik. After these three left the house, the remaining contestants include Tina Datta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Well, in the upcoming weeks the game will get more heated and we just can’t wait to see what it has in store for us.