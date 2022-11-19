Bigg Boss 16: Post exit Gautam Singh Vig hopes Soundarya Sharma stays away from Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar is watched in large numbers by the fans of the show. In the episode, the show host Salman Khan interacts with the contestants and analyses their performance over the past week. In the weekend episode, the host also announces the name of the contestant who is eliminated from the season. For the present week, the nominated contestants were Gautam Singh Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. As per the recent developments, contestant Gautam Singh Vig has been eliminated from the show.

This week’s guest is the contestant whose eviction shocked everyone, Gautam Singh Vig. His relationship with Soundarya had been the talk of the town since the beginning of the show. Upon his eviction, he was asked about the bathroom incident, about which he shared that people took it in a very wrong path. He also spoke about how now that he’s evicted, he wants Soundarya to stay away from Shalin and Tina as they will use her for her selfish needs.

Gautam said, “I liked Soundarya from the very first time we met and our feelings were mutual thus they escalated quickly but people gave us the ‘couple’ tag way too soon. I was very close to all the girls in the house, I had a friendly equation with them but I feel that did make Soundarya quite insecure but nothing was ‘fake’ between us. The only reason I didn’t take a stand for her was because, we decided mutually that we won't get into each other’s personal matters inside the house and will fight individually and also she’s very capable of handling her fights on her own. She is a very strong woman.”

Talking about the bathroom incident, Gautam shared, “There wasn’t any planning or mindset in our head. That bathroom was a smoking area before that incident. Soundarya and I had a discussion which turned into an argument. It was pretty late at night and I was really frustrated so I went to the washroom for a smoke. If I had any other intention I obviously would have removed my mic. I had no idea she was going to follow me inside. People misunderstood the entire scenario in a very wrong way.”