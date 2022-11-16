Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta win the elimination task; Check out nominated contestants
Priyanka Choudhary plays the game smartly and saved herself and Ankit Gupta from getting nominated for the week. Archana Gautam was also saved from nominations.
Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the most popular shows on TV screens and the show has a massive fan following. Every new episode of the show brings a lot of action and drama to the audience. The present season of the show is judged by Bollywood star Salman Khan, who gives a report card of the contestants for the whole week. As per the house rules, the nominations of contestants are done every week on Tuesday and for the present week, Priyanka played a smart game for saving herself.
In the episode, the contestants were given an activity where Sajid Khan was chosen as the king and some contestants were his favourites, who were freed from doing any task while the rest had to do all the house chores. In the episode, Bigg Boss announced that all those who are the king’s non-favourite were nominated but they had a chance to save themselves through a task. In the task, the nominated contestants had to give the sheep with the name of another nominated contestant to a wolf, when the buzzer rang.
With mutual consent, Soundarya went first and she took the sheep of Tina Datta. For a second Archana wanted to go and she told Soundarya, Gautam and Priyanka that she will pick Shalin’s sheep but Priyanka was not convinced. Shalin and Priyanka talked and he assured her that he will take Gautam’s name and keep them safe. But other contestants decide to not give chance to Shalin or Tina. Priyanka didn’t want to give chance to Archana so she supported Shalin, who picked Gautam’s sheep. Next Priyanka went and she nominated Shalin Bhanot and lastly, Tina Datta went and she nominated Soundarya Sharma. Thus, Priyanka saved herself and Ankit from the task. Archana was also saved as no one picked her sheep.
The contestants nominated for the week are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma.
