Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta win the elimination task; Check out nominated contestants

Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the most popular shows on TV screens and the show has a massive fan following. Every new episode of the show brings a lot of action and drama to the audience. The present season of the show is judged by Bollywood star Salman Khan, who gives a report card of the contestants for the whole week. As per the house rules, the nominations of contestants are done every week on Tuesday and for the present week, Priyanka played a smart game for saving herself.

In the episode, the contestants were given an activity where Sajid Khan was chosen as the king and some contestants were his favourites, who were freed from doing any task while the rest had to do all the house chores. In the episode, Bigg Boss announced that all those who are the king’s non-favourite were nominated but they had a chance to save themselves through a task. In the task, the nominated contestants had to give the sheep with the name of another nominated contestant to a wolf, when the buzzer rang.