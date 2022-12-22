Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary asked to choose between prize money or Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Choudhary is known for being vocal and putting forth her opinions. Well, Bigg Boss did take this opportunity and called her to the confession room and asked her opinion about her inmates sacrificing the prize money to save their close friends. She states how the prize money is essential as it motivates them all to reach the end with a purpose and says that even though the trophy means a lot to all of them, the prize money does add in as an extra bonus.

She continues to say that when Gautam Singh Vig sacrificed the prize money for Soundarya Sharma; their relationship makes it valid, similarly, when Shalin was also put in a difficult situation where he was supposed to choose either Tina Datta so she gets saved from nominations or chooses the prize money, he chose the former due to which she was sent out but then he pressed the buzzer again for her return. Priyanka says that these situations make sense but she feels it was wrong that Sajid Khan saved Sumbul Touqeer from the nominations when they weren’t even close.

Priyanka’s decision regarding Ankit

History repeats itself as even she is given 10 seconds to make a decision between either saving Ankit Gupta from getting evicted or choosing the prize money. Archana Gautam seems to enjoy this as the happiness is reflected on her face. Priyanka refuses to send Ankit out from her own hands. Sajid questions why she talked about his choice of saving Sumbul when even she chose to give away the prize money. She states how they never even had a bond and to start with, it wasn’t her fault that the prize money was lost so it’s not her responsibility solely to get it back. Sajid and Priyanka get into an argument but then later they patch things up and the latter is also told by the former that her choice is respected by him but even she should learn to respect his.

