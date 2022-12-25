Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary cries inconsolably on Ankit Gupta's eviction, Archana Gautam dances with joy

Bigg Boss 16 has managed to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats with its intriguing content. From eviction to sudden wild card entries, the show witnesses it all and has lived up to the expectation of the masses. In the upcoming episode, the audience will witness one such surprising eviction when the audience's favorite contestant Ankit Gupta will get evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Known for his calm demeanor, Ankit's eviction will leave his close friend Priyanka Choudhary heartbroken.

Colors TV shared a new promo on its Twitter handle in which we see Priyanka Choudhary crying inconsolably. The caption of this promo read, "Ankit ke ghar se beghar hone par emotional hai Priyanka. Ab kis mod jaayega uska game?" As per the promo's caption, Ankit Gupta will soon bid adieu to the show in tonight's episode. As Priyanka gets emotional, we see Archana Gautam saying, "Joh kandha leke voh roti hai, ab kiske kandhe pe sir rakh ke royegi?". Archana also dances with joy as Ankit is getting evicted.

We then see Ankit Gupta consoling Priyanka and says, "Meri yeaad kyu karni hai? Emotional hoke khelna hai kya." Priyanka then shouts at Ankit and says, "Tu kyu karta hai hamesha jate jate." Ankit looks furious and says, "Tu paagal hogayi hai kya." We then see Archana telling everyone, "Kal uska pehla din hoga Bigg Boss mei." We then see both hugging each other and Ankit tells Priyanka, "You have to win" and the promo ends.

Watch the promo here-