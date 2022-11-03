Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary gets teary-eyed as she blames Ankit Gupta of blackmailing her

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are presently seen as contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The duo became very popular among the audience with their show Udaariyaan, and their on-screen romantic chemistry was spectacular. The duo entered the show as best friends but the love between them couldn’t be hidden for long. They are always seen together in the Bigg Boss house and always take a stand for each other. But it seems things are turning sour between the two as they are seen fighting with each other. Udariyaan stars got into a massive fight yesterday. In last night’s episode, Ankit was seen telling Priyanka to not drag the fight with Shalin Bhanot. She asks him to shut up and not intervene, which pissed him off. The fight between Ankit and Priyanka gets worse and she breaks down after he tells her that he has been tolerating her for years. In the recent episode, it was shown that the rift between Ankita in Priyanka got very intense and Priyanka was seen crying and calling him ‘Gahtiya ladka’.

In the short clip posted on twitter handle, Priyanka is seen telling Ankit in anger, that he doesn’t exist for her and vice versa. Ankit is shocked and tells her, “Camera ke saamne cheezey kholu”. She gets angry at him and sits up. She said, " What is this blackmail? Go and tell me whatever you want”, and walks out of the room calling him a ‘ghatiya ladka’. She told Sajid Khan about the incident and said, “If I had kept quiet people will think that I am keeping some secret.” She started crying and says how could Ankit blackmail her. Ankit came to the room and tries to end the matter and hugs her, but she ignores him and tells him to go away. Check the video here:

As per the recent happenings, it seems that Udaariyaan pair Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, are on the verge of a breakup. The bond between the two is loved and adored by the audience but things are turning sour between them in the past few days. In the last Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Ankit Gupta for being a mere spectator in the house. It seems like the pressure of being active in the game has affected Ankit and Priyanka’s bond.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Choudhary's swanky abode photos