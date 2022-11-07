Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare recreate Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Singh Vig's romantic moment

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is getting more intense and interesting with each passing day. After two evictions, 14 contestants are still locked together and are finding it challenging to survive the atmosphere in the house. Every day new drama unfolds, leaving everyone furious and the arguments seem never-ending. New house captain Abdu Rozik, who is called 'the best captain' by Salman Khan, is making all the contestants follow the rules of the house. Abdu is also leaving no stone unturned to entertain the masses with his hilarious comments. Bigg Boss 16 new Promo:

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma engrossed in each other. Abdu notices the duo's mushy moment from the glass window of his room and tells Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan to look at them. Abdu is seen laughing out loud as he looks at them. Shiv and Abdu then enact Soundarya and Gautam. Abdu sits on Shiv's lap, and the two act like them and call each other 'baby'.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of the promo read, "Gautam and Soundarya or Abdu and Shiv, who did it better? Tell us in the comments! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot." Bigg Boss 16: The contestants who have been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 till now are Sreejita De and Manya Singh. Now the contestants locked in the Bigg Boss house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on October 1 and airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

