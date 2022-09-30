Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Abdu Rozik sings Salman Khan's song 'Dil Deewana' and eats burger with him

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan is amongst the top-rated shows in the reality genre. After completing 15 seasons successfully, the show is entering its 16th season and will start airing on October 1. As Bigg Boss 16 is just a day away from its grand premiere episode, the makers have been treating the fans by sharing a glimpse of what they will see in the first episode. Colors shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 featuring host Salman Khan and the confirmed contestant Abdu Rozik.

In another promo shared by the channel, we see Abdu Rozik making an appearance on the stage of the show and hugging Salman Khan. Then Abdu sings Salman's popular song 'Dil Deewana' and also showcases his boxing talent by throwing some punches. Abdu also shares that he knows how to cook then Salman questions him, "What khana you make?" He reveals that he knows how to make burgers and later Abdu is seen relishing burgers with Salman.