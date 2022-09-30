Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Abdu Rozik sings Salman Khan's song 'Dil Deewana' and eats burger with him
Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will premiere on October 1.
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan is amongst the top-rated shows in the reality genre. After completing 15 seasons successfully, the show is entering its 16th season and will start airing on October 1. As Bigg Boss 16 is just a day away from its grand premiere episode, the makers have been treating the fans by sharing a glimpse of what they will see in the first episode. Colors shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 featuring host Salman Khan and the confirmed contestant Abdu Rozik.
In another promo shared by the channel, we see Abdu Rozik making an appearance on the stage of the show and hugging Salman Khan. Then Abdu sings Salman's popular song 'Dil Deewana' and also showcases his boxing talent by throwing some punches. Abdu also shares that he knows how to cook then Salman questions him, "What khana you make?" He reveals that he knows how to make burgers and later Abdu is seen relishing burgers with Salman.
The caption of this promo read, "Abdu Rozik apne andaaz mein karenge aapko entertain, are you ready to welcome him to the Bigg Boss House? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 kal se, raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par."
For the unversed, Abdu Rozik's participation in Bigg Boss 16 was announced by Salman Khan during the launch event of the show, which was held on September 27. Also, Abdu has a special appearance in Salman Khan's upcoming multi-starrer film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Abdu Rozik is a singer by profession.
The contestants who are said to be a part of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes off contestant’s blindfolds; Fans think it is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia