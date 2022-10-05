Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Abdu Rozik welcomes internet sensation Kili Paul; All contestants dance with him
Abdu Rozik welcomes internet sensation Kili Paul in Bigg Boss 16 house.
Bigg Boss 16 has started with a grand premiere episode on October 1. The reality show hosted by Salman Khan has a massive fan base and the contestants for the given season, the contestants for season are popular names in the entertainment industry. Some names include Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, and Manya Singh, among others. The upcoming episode has a massive surprise for the contestants, as an internet sensation, Kili Paul will be entering the show.
In the recent promo of the episode, Kili Paul is seen making a grand entry into the house. He received a warm welcome from Tazakistan contestant Abdu Rozik. They also danced together and Abdu referred to him as ‘Chhota Bhaijaan’. Kili, whose dance and lipsync videos went viral after he started posting Bollywood songs, was seen dancing with the Bigg Boss 16 contestants and having a gala time. The video caption read, “Ghar mein hoga dhamaal jab Tanzania se aayenge Kili Paul!”
See his video here-
Kili Paul to conduct a task in Bigg Boss 16
Before you conclude that Kili Paul is entering Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant, let us tell you, the social media star will enter the reality show as a guest. Pinkvilla has learnt that Kili will conduct a task between contestants rapper MC Stan and singer Abdu Rozik. Isn't that interesting? MC Stan and Abdu Rozik are the two contestants that are trending heavily on Twitter. Netizens are loving world's smallest singer, Abdu, and are calling him the 'cutest contestant'. Kili and Abdu collaborated earlier with another internet sensation Riyaz Ali, and their videos fetched massive views.
Also read- Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul to enter Salman Khan's show; Read deets