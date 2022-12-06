Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Archana Gautam gets furious over ration exchange, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma argue

Contestants Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma clash over ration exchange in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Take a look at the new promo.

Bigg Boss 16's upcoming episode will see a big argument over ration exchange between Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. In the previous episode, Archana was seen flirting with Ankit Gupta, she compared him with Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan from the movie Fifty Shades Of Grey. But, the latest episode will see some heated fight between the girls in the house.

Archana Gautam gets angry over ration exchange

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, it can be seen participants Archana, Tina and Soundarya arguing about their ration on the house. The clip started with Archana coming to the new captain Ankit Gupta and asking him if it is acceptable to carry the ration of a room with them while they shift to another room, to which Ankit replied with a no. The clash between the three gets more heated up when Tina accused Archana of eating the bread. Then, Tina blamed Soundarya for taking her coffee and Archana for taking her multi-grain bread.

The caption of the promo reads, “Ration ko lekar Archana ne phir uthaayi aawaaz, kya Tina aur Soundarya ke beech ho paayega maamla shaant?”

Bigg Boss 16 update

Ankit Gupta became the new captain of the house. As of now, the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Gautam Singh Vig. The Salman Khan-hosted show airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

