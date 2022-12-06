Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Archana Gautam gets furious over ration exchange, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma argue

Bigg Boss 16 's upcoming episode will see a big argument over ration exchange between Archana Gautam , Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. In the previous episode, Archana was seen flirting with Ankit Gupta, she compared him with Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan from the movie Fifty Shades Of Grey. But, the latest episode will see some heated fight between the girls in the house.

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, it can be seen participants Archana, Tina and Soundarya arguing about their ration on the house. The clip started with Archana coming to the new captain Ankit Gupta and asking him if it is acceptable to carry the ration of a room with them while they shift to another room, to which Ankit replied with a no. The clash between the three gets more heated up when Tina accused Archana of eating the bread. Then, Tina blamed Soundarya for taking her coffee and Archana for taking her multi-grain bread.

Take a look: