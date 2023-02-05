Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Archana Gautam refuses to corporate with inmates as they rate each other from 1 to 6

Bigg Boss 16 has entered its final leg which is the finale week, and the viewers are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the show. The top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary, who are competing against each other to win the trophy and the cash prize. Amidst this, the contestants are still on their feet to entertain the masses with their strong point of view and 'muddas'. Bigg Boss 16 promo:

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its Instagram handle of tonight's episode. In this promo, we see the contestants are given a ration task by Bigg Boss and are asked to rate each other from 1 to 6. According to the task, the highest number will get the maximum ration whereas the lowest will get less ration. At the start of the promo, we see Archana Gautam tells Shalin Bhanot, "Number 6 pe hai Nimrit." Shalin tells Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, "Sabse kam joh yogdaan raha hai voh aapka raha hai." The latter then replies, "At least muje kabhi fake nahi bola gaya hai." As Shailn tries to rate Shiv Thakare on the fourth number, Shiv then interrupts and says, "4th pe muje Archana lagti hai." Archana Gautam then refuses to Shiv's statement and says, "Mei toh 1 pe lagti hu muje." Priyanka Chahar Choudhary tries to explain Archana and says, "Tere problem ke chakkar mei hum sab bhuke mare?" Archana then argues, "Voh tumhari problem. Mei apne aap ko gira ke yeh nahi karungi."

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Hoga finale week ka aagaaz, jitna hoga yogdaan utna hi milega gharwaalon ko ration." Sumbul Touqeer nominated: With the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ hosted by entertainment juggernaut Karan Johar, the episode revealed that Sumbul Touqeer stood evicted. Sumbul, who had evaded evictions thanks to her strong fan base, got the least number of votes among the nominated contestants of the week. It was an emotional moment for the 'mandali' members Shiv, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to bid farewell to Sumbul, who had been a loyal friend to them and the butt of their jokes. About Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated to happen on February 12.

