Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka get happy as the 'mastermind' is nominated

Bigg Boss 16 , hosted by Salman Khan, has kept the audience hooked with its interesting concept and high-octane drama. The captaincy tasks, nominations, evictions, and all these segments add the right amount of drama to the audience. Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In tonight's nomination special episode, the contestants try to save themselves from being nominated and getting evicted.

In the promo, we see Bigg Boss announces the Nomination war, and all the contestants gather in the garden activity area. First, Shalin Bhanot nominates Sumbul Touqeer and states, "Mei Sumbul ka naam nominate kar rha hu kyuki unke papa bahar hai voh bacha lenge inko." Reacting to this, Sumbul questions, "Muje kar rahe hai ya mere papa ko kar rahe ho nominate?"

We then see, Archana Gautam nominates Shiv Thakare and says, "Shiv sirf apni mandali ka sochta hai". Bigg Boss then announces, "Team of 7 ke mastermind ke mind ko aap blast karne jaa rhe hai." We see Sajid Khan standing in the nomination area, and Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia look disappointed. After Bigg Boss' announcement, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Choudhary jump with joy as the mastermind is nominated this week. It will be interesting to see from Shiv Thakare or Sajid Khan which mastermind is nominated this week. This will be revealed in tonight's episode.