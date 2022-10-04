Bigg Boss 16 Promo: BB instructs Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to release one contestant from the 'Sorry' clan

Bigg Boss 16 , touted as the most popular reality show, has begun. The audiences have already started extending their love and support. From fights to fun, the viewers witnessed it all and have already selected their favourite contestants and are rooting for them. The makers shared promos of the show on social media and give a glimpse of what the audiences can witness in the new season.

Today, Bigg Boss 16 makers dropped a new promo of the show on Colors' official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see the house captain, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia being instructed by Bigg Boss to release one contestant from the 'Sorry' clan. Bigg Boss said, "Kal se mene dekha hai ki aapko ek sadasya se taklif ho rahi hai joh aapke tokne ke bawajood ghar ka kaam karna chahti hai aur kar rahi hai. Aaj subhe bhi aisa vakya hua jispe aapne react kiya. Toh chaliye sorry bolne wale kisi ek sadasya ko saza mukt karte hai aur unke liye soory feel karne wali priyanka ko unka karya karne ki zimedaari sobte hai".

The caption of this promo read, "Aakhir kis contestant ko karegi Nimrit sorry ki sazaa se release? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot".

For the uninformed, the contestants to whom Bigg Boss assigned the punishment for saying sorry were Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma and Manya Singh. This punishment was assigned to them because during the nominations these three contestants nominated the other contestants and said 'Sorry' after doing it. Bigg Boss then announced that there are three ‘mahaan’ people in the show, who said sorry during the nominations. As a punishment, they were instructed to do all house chores.

Bigg Boss 16 started airing from October 1 and airs every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Poll: Tina Datta to Sumbul Touqeer, who are you rooting for in this season?