Bigg Boss 16 Promo: 'Chota Bhaijaan' Abdu Rozik back in the house; Housemates jump with joy

The Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16 was filled with lots of drama, fights, eviction, and full-on entertainment as it was the birthday of the show’s host, Salman Khan. From slamming Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to the elimination of Ankit Gupta, a lot has happened in the episode. However, the fun doesn’t stop here as there is a surprise for the viewers. In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, we can see an evicted contestant amazingly re-entering the show. Abdu Rozik enters the show

Well, it is none other than the most loved contestant of this season, everyone’s ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ Abdu Rozik. In the new promo released by the official handle of the channel, we can see Abdu making a grand entry, and the housemates are just overjoyed. His close friends Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia jump with joy, and they run to hug him. MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and other housemates also get happy with Abdu coming back to the show. Moroever, we also see how Abdu hugged Shiv and said that he missed him so much. It is going to be a lot of fun, and we just can’t wait for the episode to go on air. Here’s the promo

More about the episode However, another promo shows Priyanka breaking down in tears as Ankit is leaving the house, whereas Archana Gautam was dancing with joy. In a conversation, Archana and Soundarya Sharma were seen discussing that Priyanka made a strong image because of Ankit's support but they managed to show everyone their strength without anyone's support. For the unversed, Ankit's eviction happened not based on the viewers' votes but due to the housemate's decision as they were asked to name a contestant from the nominated ones who has the least contribution, and the majority of them gave Ankit’s name.

