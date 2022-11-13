Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Evicted contestant Archana Gautam makes a comeback, says 'Sasural aa gayi'

Bigg Boss 16 is undoubtedly one of the most unpredictable and interesting reality shows that has grabbed eyeballs owing to its engaging content. The audience has witnessed nominations, evictions, weekly tasks, competitions, and a lot more than this, which only added the right amount of entertainment. Apart from all this, friendships, arguments, disagreements, groupism, and drama have always been the forte of Bigg Boss contestants. Recently, the season witnessed its biggest fight between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare, which left everyone shocked as Archana was thrown out of the house by Bigg Boss for being violent.

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss on its official Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In tonight's episode, evicted contestant Archana Gautam will be making a grand re-entry into the house, which only leaves Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Choudhary happy. In this promo, we see Archana enters the house, and Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and other housemates look disappointed. In a chat with Priyanka, Archana says, "Mayke gayi thi, sasural aa gayi." Sajid Khan then tells everyone, "Voh hadd paar karegi kahi na kahi". Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia mentions, "Let's wait and watch. Yehi toh maza hai."

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Archana ke wapis aane se hua dhamaal, ab kya hoga ghar mein naya bawaal? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

For the unversed, Archana Gautam got involved in an argument with Shiv Thakare after the latter passed personal remarks on her. Later, her anger got out of control, and she choked Shiv during their fight. Due to this, all the housemates demanded her eviction and blamed her for violating the rules and physically attacking a contestant in the house. Bigg Boss then threw her out of the show for her violent behavior. Although after closely inspecting the situation, Salman called out Shiv in the last Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode and lashed out at him for his planning. Salman warned him that he should not exceed the boundaries and drag personal matters. After schooling Shiv for his wrongdoings, Salman announced that Archana will return to the house.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, and Gori Nagori. Presently, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, and Sajid Khan. Watch Bigg Boss 16 Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.