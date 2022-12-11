Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Evicted contestant Tina Datta re-enters the house, slams Shalin Bhanot for being 'Fake'

Bigg Boss 16 house is getting more intense for the housemates, and the audiences are enjoying the high-octane drama put forward by the contestants. In the last nomination task, we saw Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, and MC Stan were nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16 house. In the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced that Nimrit and MC Stan are safe and Sumbul and Tina are in the bottom two. After receiving fewer votes, Tina Datta got evicted and left the Bigg Boss 16 house. Tina Datta re-enters Bigg Boss 16 house:

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo on its official Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of tonight's episode. In this promo, we see Shalin Bhanot confessing to Sreejita De that he doesn't like Tina Datta. Shalin says, "Tina khaas pasand nahi thi, bahar jaake mene baat bhi nahi karni hai usse." We then see the housemates gathered in the living area and Tina sitting in the confession room. Bigg Boss then offers a chance to Shalin and says, "Kya aap buzzer dabba kar 25 lakh give up kar, Tina ko iss ghar mei ek baar fir vapas laana chahenge?" Shalin then confidently pressed the buzzer, and Tina re-enters Bigg Boss 16 house. After getting into Bigg Boss 16 house, Tina slams Shalin and says, "I'm back. You were dancing there mere jaane ke baad. Agar tum apne dost ke nahi ho sakte to tum kisi ke nahi ho sakte. Tum kya fake kar rahe ho?" Shalin says, "I can't believe this." Tina says, "I can't believe you Shalin Bhanot", and the promo ends. The caption of this promo read, "Tina ne li phirse ghar mein entry, kya Shalin ke saath phir ho paayegi woh friendly?"

Watch the promo here-

Tina Datta's eviction: For the uninformed, Salman Khan offered an opportunity to Shalin Bhanot to save Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer. Salman told Shalin that if he pressed the buzzer to save Sumbul and Tina then 25 lakh would be deducted from the cash prize, and the cash prize would be zero. Salman gave another option to Shalin and told him that if he doesn't press the buzzer, then either Tina or Sumbul would go. Shalin chose the second option and saved the 25 lakh cash prize. Thus Tina got evicted after receiving fewer votes. Bigg Boss 16 update: Bigg Boss 16 recently witnessed two wild cards entering the house and they are - Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala. The evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 16 are Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Gautam Singh Vig. As per the recent development, instead of Friday Saturday, the Weekend Ka Vaar will be held on Saturday and Sunday and will air at 9 pm instead of 9:30 pm.

