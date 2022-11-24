Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Fahmaan Khan makes a wild card entry; Sumbul Touqeer gets emotional

Bigg Boss 16 , touted as the most controversial and unpredictable show, has been entertaining the audience for a long time. It has been more than six weeks since the participants entered the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 16. Now, another contestant who is all set to join them as a wild card entrant is actor Fahmaan Khan. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Fahmaan Khan will be seen making a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 16. For the unversed, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were paired opposite each other in the daily soap, Imlie. Their onscreen love-hate relationship wowed the audience and rumours of them dating in real life started doing the rounds. The duo, however, maintained the 'just friends' stance.

Today Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see the contestants reacting surprisingly when Bigg Boss announces a wild card entrant. All are seen running towards the gate and Fahmaan Khan enters the house. Amidst this, Sumbul Touqeer gets shocked and emotional after seeing Fahmaan and runs to hug him and says, "Mera Fahmaan aaya hai". It is also seen that Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot look surprised looking at Fahmaan as a contestant. Sajid Khan then asks Sumbul "Khush hai tu". Sumbul then confesses, "Ye aagaya na bas muje ayr kuch nahi chahiye". Sumbul and Fahmaan are then seen chatting and the former questions him, "Tu nahi aane wala tha." To this Fahmaan replies, "Muje laga tuje meri zarurat hai", Sumbul then says, "I love you Fahmaan".

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Wild Card entry mein li Fahmaan ne entry, kya badal jaayegi isse sabki strategy? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

Now, in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer got an opportunity to talk to her father fell ill and the actress couldn't leave the show. During their conversation, her father slammed Tina and Shalin again and warned Sumbul to stay away from them. He also said that she looks at Shalin as a fatherly figure and should make friends like Fahmaan Khan. In a recent interview, when Pinkvilla asked Fahmaan about it, he said, "It's a sweet thing to have been said. I am a good friend to everyone."

The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Gautam Singh Vig. Watch Bigg Boss 16 Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.