Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Fan asks Shalin Bhanot why he runs behind Tina Datta; Salman Khan gives epic response

Salman Khan will be seen challenging Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's friendship in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. The latest promo saw fans throwing questions toward the duo and that turned out to be chaos in the house. In the clip, a set of the audience was seen asking Shalin why he is always behind Tina? For the unversed, makers regularly share glimpses of every upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 .

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, a group of audience staged together and framed questions to Bigg Boss 16 participants. One fan from the crowd asked Shalin, “Aap hamesha Tina ke peeche-peeche kyun bhagte ho?" To which, Salman Khan commented, “Kya karein aadat hai (what can he do, he is used to it).” A viewer also said about Shalin, “Tina apne fayde ke liye usko use kar rahi hai (Tina is using Shalin for her own benefit).” Reacting to the allegations, Shalin passed a response in Hindi.

In reply to all the conversations around her bonding with Shalin, Tina said in the video, “Main uss (Shalin) ke saath apni dosti bhi nahi nibhaongi kyunki mere upar ab yeh backfire kar raha hai.” Responding to Tina’s words about her friendship with Shalin, Salman challenged, “Ab mujhe yeh dekhna hai, challenge hai.”

Watch the promo here: