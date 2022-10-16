Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Fan blames Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of groupism; Priyanka Choudhary argues
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan premiered on October 1st and airs every day.
Bigg Boss, hosted by megastar Salman Khan, has always been the most controversial reality show on screens, and fans enjoy the sight of seeing popular contestants' real personalities on the show. The 16th season is no different and from fights to friendships and the audience is witnessing it all. As said earlier, there are many new factors added to the Bigg Boss 16th season and one of them is the special Sunday episode hosted by Shekhar Suman called 'Big Bulletin with Shekhar Suman'. In this episode, Shekhar Suman interacts with the housemates, and also the viewers get a chance to question their favorite contestants.
Bigg Boss 16 new promo:
Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its Twitter handle. In this promo, we see a fan blaming Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for not playing her individual game and taking the help of the boys during the task, and playing in a group. When Shekar asks Nimrit that is this statement true, Nimrit disagrees with it to which Shiv Thakare says, "Group hai toh usko accept karo." Priyanka Choudhary then states, "Sabko lagta hai ki group hai bas group walo ko lagta hai group nahi hai." Nimrit adds, "Iss topic pe mei aur justification nahi de sakti." The promo ends with Priyanka saying "Janta ko dikhta hai ki kya group hai ya kya nahi hai."
The caption of this promo read, "Janta ke pesh kiye huye sawaalon ki bani Nimrit shikaar, ab kaise degi woh inn sabka jawaab? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
About Bigg Boss 16:
The show witnessed its first elimination and popular actress Sreejita De has been evicted in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode. Now, the contestants locked in Bigg Boss's house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted Sreejita De blames Gori Nagori for her early ouster