Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Fan blames Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of groupism; Priyanka Choudhary argues

Bigg Boss, hosted by megastar Salman Khan, has always been the most controversial reality show on screens, and fans enjoy the sight of seeing popular contestants' real personalities on the show. The 16th season is no different and from fights to friendships and the audience is witnessing it all. As said earlier, there are many new factors added to the Bigg Boss 16th season and one of them is the special Sunday episode hosted by Shekhar Suman called 'Big Bulletin with Shekhar Suman'. In this episode, Shekhar Suman interacts with the housemates, and also the viewers get a chance to question their favorite contestants. Bigg Boss 16 new promo:

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its Twitter handle. In this promo, we see a fan blaming Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for not playing her individual game and taking the help of the boys during the task, and playing in a group. When Shekar asks Nimrit that is this statement true, Nimrit disagrees with it to which Shiv Thakare says, "Group hai toh usko accept karo." Priyanka Choudhary then states, "Sabko lagta hai ki group hai bas group walo ko lagta hai group nahi hai." Nimrit adds, "Iss topic pe mei aur justification nahi de sakti." The promo ends with Priyanka saying "Janta ko dikhta hai ki kya group hai ya kya nahi hai."