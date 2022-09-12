Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Fans hail Salman Khan who is back as the host of the season, call him ‘the GOAT’

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most awaited shows for the audience. The Salman Khan-hosted show has a massive fan following. It leaves no stone unturned to deliver entertainment. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have finally released the much-anticipated promo for season 16. In the promo, Salman Khan can be heard saying 'Iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge.’ The fans of the Bollywood star are going gaga over his new look for the show.

Sharing the promo on social media, the makers wrote, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!" The fans of the show are excited about the new season and host Salman Khan. In the promo, he is seen wearing a black outfit.