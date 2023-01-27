Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Farah Khan slams Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta for bullying Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most entertaining and loved seasons of the show and the contestants have been serving the right amount of entertainment to the audience. At present, the show has witnessed a roller coaster of entertainment as every contestant has been battling for a place in the finale. Recently, in one of the episodes, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot was seen losing his calm and expressing his emotions while talking to Bigg Boss in the confession room. He got teary-eyed and even requested a voluntary exit but then changed his decision after conversing with Bigg Boss. Amidst this, Tina and Priyanka were often seen calling his behavior 'fake' and also alleged that Shalin wants sympathy. Farah Khan slams Priyanka and Tina:

Colors TV shared a promo of the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16. In this promo, we see Farah Khan schooling Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta for bullying Shalin Bhanot while he was having a breakdown. Farah says, "Tina ka daat tutna itna serious ghar se nikal jaaye. Shalin nightmare se guzar rha tha uska mazak udaaya. Tina aur Priyanka ka behavior is disgusting." Tina then says, "Yeh galat portray ho rha hai." Farah then loses her calm and says, "Tina are you going to listen or I'm walking out." Farah continues, "This is why people have a problem. (Acts like Tina) This attitude." Tina then says, "Ma'am yeh galat.." Farah then gets furious and walks out of the stage.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "#ShukravaarKaVaar mein kiya Tina aur Priyanka ke behavior ne Farah Khan ko upset." After last week's nomination task, the contestants who are nominated to get evicted from the show are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary, and Shiv Thakare. About Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. Recently, Soundarya Sharma was evicted in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

