Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma REACT as inmates question their relationship

Bigg Boss 16 has hooked the attention of the masses to its engaging content, and fans are enjoying the non-stop drama, the growing friendships, and the love stories formed in this house. Some contestants are liked by the audiences for their calm demure, while others are grabbing eyeballs for their unfiltered behavior. In the upcoming episode of the reality show, the contestants will be seen arguing expressing their opinions on Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma's relationship.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16's upcoming episode on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see the contestants turn the garden area into a courtroom as asked by Bigg Boss and express their opinions on Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma's relationship. We see Gori Nagori and Ankit Gupta acting as judges in this particular task. One by one all the contestants come into the witness box. First Soundarya and Gautam come in the witness box and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is a lawyer in this act, states, "Yeh relationship vakai hi fake hai, aur cameras ke liye kiya jaa rha hai."

Shalin Bhanot questions Gautam and tells him to confess whether he loves Soudarya or not. Then Archana Gautam stands in the witness box and also says that she thinks Gautam and Soundarya's relationship is 'fake'. Soundarya then gets furious and says, "Meri feeling hai, muje pyaar hai ya usko pyaar hai, yeh hum dono ka hai." We then see Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, and Shiv Thakare express their opinions and comments against Gautam and Soundarya's relationship. It will be interesting to see whether Gautam and Soundarya are able to convince the housemates regarding their relationship or not. This sequence can be watched in tonight's episode.