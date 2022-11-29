Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Golden guys Sunny Waghchoure-Sanjay Gujar enter the show; Are they wild card entrants?

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 has been offering ample entertainment and grabbed massive attention owing to its shocking twists and turns. With parents getting invited to discuss house issues to Bigg Boss playing with contestants, the season has been full of surprises and is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the masses. Speaking about the most awaited segments of wild card entries, the audience is eagerly waiting for new faces to join the show and add more entertainment.

Tina Datta is seen teasing Golden Guys and says, "Itna vazan leke kaise ghum sakte hai." They reply, "Bachpan se". Soundarya Sharma is seen telling Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, "Inni se dosti kar lete hai." Latter replies, "Life sorted bro." Ankit Gupta says, "Gold man hai voh Gold mine na kare" and the promo ends.

Social media fame 'Golden Guys' Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay (Bunty) Gujar have now stepped inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Today, Colors TV shared a new promo on its official Twitter handle which gave a glimpse of the Golden Guys entering the house. In the promo, Bigg Boss says, "Khoye hue 25 lakh paane ka golden mauka laaye Golden Guys." We then see them entering and MC Stan looks happy and runs to hug them. Golden Guys then tell MC Stan, "Bohot akela akela lag rha tha na aagaye humlog abhi."

The caption of this promo read, "Khoye huye 25 lakhs wapis paane ka mauka lekar aaye hai the golden guys."

About 'Golden Guys':

Speaking about Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay (Bunty) Gujar, the 'Golden Guys' are from Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Both are obsessed with gold and are daily seen wearing more than 2.5 kilograms of gold ornaments, which include numerous fat gold chains, big bracelets, heavy rings and other jewelry. Along with this, their tech gadgets also include gold accessories and not only this, their luxury cars are even wrapped in gold. This thus justifies their name and their love for the gold ornaments. The Golden Guys are also popular on social media and enjoy millions of followers.

Now, as the 'Golden Guys' have entered Bigg Boss 16, it will be interesting to witness if they have entered as wild card entrants or are just a part of a few episodes. Their bonding with MC Stan will also be an interesting sight to watch.

Recently actor Fahmaan Khan entered the house and was declared a s the wild card contestant of the show. This decision made Sumbul Touqeer very happy however later it was announced that he is only inside the house to promote his show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori and Gautam Singh Vig. Watch Bigg Boss 16 Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.