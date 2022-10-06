Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer becomes emotional, says ‘Main royega nahi ab rulayega’

Bigg Boss 16, the latest season of one of India's most popular reality TV shows, had a grand premiere on October 1. The fans witnessed the grand entry of all the contestants for the season with stunning performances. These contestants increased the entertainment quotient with their fun banter with host Salman Khan, which the viewers liked. The latest season comprises a list of spectacular personalities from various parts of the country and overseas including Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and more. One among them is Sumbul Touqeer, who is the youngest contestant of the season.

In the recent promo of the show, the contestant Sumbul Touqeer is seen sitting with Sajid Khan, Gori Nagori and Abdu Rozik. Imlie fame was seen getting emotional on the show as she says that she is not taken seriously in the Bigg Boss house by other contestants. She said that people need to understand that she is not a kid, and just because she stays happy and enjoys herself, it does not mean that she is stupid. Gori Nagori comforts her and tells her to be strong. Sumbul further says that now she will not cry, instead, she will make others cry.