Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Krushna Abhishek pulls Shiv Thakare's leg over mandali; Says 'Abhi group hi nahi toh..'

Bigg Boss 16 has entered its final leg which is the finale week, and the viewers are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the show. The top 5 finalists of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The ardent fans are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Colors TV has been continuously sharing promos of forthcoming episodes on its official social media handles.

In the promo, we see Krushna Abhishek entering the Bigg Boss 16 house to meet the top 6 finalists of the show. The comedian then grooves along with the contestants. We then see Krushna tells Shiv, "Mandali ka neta? Group kaha hai? (everyone laughs) Abhi group hi nahi hai toh mukhya kis baat ka?" Krushna then takes a dig at MC Stan. The comedian then enacts to read a letter from a fan to Shalin Bhanot. Krushna says, "Bro muje over acting karne mei career banana hai 3 4 tips chahiya."

Shalin Bhanot then says, "Mei unhe yeh blna ochahunga ki Rajesh ji aap mere se ek bohot bade senior actor hai jinka naam hai Krushna. Voh mere baap hai hai in chizo mei unko chitti likhe." Krushna then tells MC Stan, "MC aap abs ke liye bada pareshaan rehte ho aisa kyu yaar. MC Stan says, "4 hai yaar meko dikhte h voh." Krushna tells him, "Mei ek minute mei abs dikha dunga. He then draws abs on MC Stan's body with a marker. Krushna again takes a dig at Shalin Bhanot and says, "Jaise MC Stan ke abs nahi nazar nahi aaye vaise hi Shalin ki sachai bhi kisi ko nhi dikhti h."

The caption of this promo, "Bigg Boss ke Top 5 contestants ke saath hasne aur hasaane aaye hai Krushna."