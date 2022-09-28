Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Makers ask fans to guess the masked contestant as he reveals his game plan
Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will premiere on October 1.
Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air on our Television screens from next month and the audiences are quite excited to watch the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement amongst the fans and are sharing back-to-back promos of the show. Today, Colors TV shared a new promo featuring a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see a male contestant wearing a mask to hide her face and answering Bigg Boss' questions.
When asked, "Kya Aap Bigg Bos ke ghar dosti nibhaaoge ya fir akele hi rehna chahoge? he replied, "Mei dono kar sakta hu. Mei dost banane mei bhi acha hu, mei solo mei bhi bohot acha hu. Toh ab yeh depend karta hai andar jake kya hoga, kon log kaise milte hai because of course sab game khelne aaye hai apni apni". The next question to him was, "Aap Bigg Boss mein kaise captain ka role play karoge?" To which he said, "Ek captain ki joh sabse badi zimedari hoti hai ki uske har teammates ka strangth aur weakness pata hona chahiye".
Next question was, "Bigg Boss previous seasons ke kaunse contestants dete hai aapko inspiration? He answered, "Bigg Boss mei muje do log bohot pasand aaye jaise ki Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla ye voh personalities hai joh bohot rare hai". The last question to this contestant was, "Kya aap Bigg Boss ke rules todoge ya follow karoge?" he said, "Pehle mei rule samjunga aur fir yeh samjunga ki voh break hona chahiye ki nahi hona chahiye, again it depends on the sitautaion".
The caption of this promo read, "Inhone kar diya apne gameplan reveal to stay in the Bigg Boss house this season. Drop your guesses in the comments below Dekhiye #BiggBoss16, 1st October se, raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par!" Fans have flooded the comment section with their assumptions and they think that it is actor Gautam Vig.
About Bigg Boss 16:
The confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to inform about Shalin Bhanot's participation in the show. Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
