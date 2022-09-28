Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Makers ask fans to guess the masked contestant as he reveals his game plan

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air on our Television screens from next month and the audiences are quite excited to watch the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement amongst the fans and are sharing back-to-back promos of the show. Today, Colors TV shared a new promo featuring a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see a male contestant wearing a mask to hide her face and answering Bigg Boss' questions.

When asked, "Kya Aap Bigg Bos ke ghar dosti nibhaaoge ya fir akele hi rehna chahoge? he replied, "Mei dono kar sakta hu. Mei dost banane mei bhi acha hu, mei solo mei bhi bohot acha hu. Toh ab yeh depend karta hai andar jake kya hoga, kon log kaise milte hai because of course sab game khelne aaye hai apni apni". The next question to him was, "Aap Bigg Boss mein kaise captain ka role play karoge?" To which he said, "Ek captain ki joh sabse badi zimedari hoti hai ki uske har teammates ka strangth aur weakness pata hona chahiye".