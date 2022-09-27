Bigg Boss 16 promo: Makers tease fans with glimpse of a contestant; Fans think it's Soundarya Sharma
Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will premiere next month.
Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air on our Television screens from next month and the audiences are quite excited to watch the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement amongst the fans and are sharing back-to-back promos of the show. Today, Colors TV shared a new promo featuring a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see a female contestant wearing a mask to hide her face and answering Bigg Boss' questions.
When asked, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mei aapka favourite pastime kya hoga? she replied, "Yehi toh mera sawaal hai khudse ki Bigg Boss ke ghar mei time kaise pass karungi. Jungle mei mungle". Next question to her was, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mein tikne ke liye, kaunsi strategy use karenge aap?" To which she said, "I think I'm myself a strategy. Mene Bigg Boss dekha nahi hai toh vaha par joh karna hai shidat se karna hai". Next question was, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mei hone wale arguments, se kaise karenge aap deal? To this, she gave an interesting reply and said, "Aag mei ghee dalungi aur kya (laughs) yeh bhi koi sawaal hai". The last question to this contestant was, "Salman Khan se har weekend milne ke liye kitne excited ho aap". She shares her happy reaction and the video ends.
While this contestant was in a mask continuously, fans in the comment section have shared their assumptions and they think that it is actress Soundarya Sharma. Earlier, an Indian Express report stated that actress Soundarya Sharma who made her Bollywood foray with 'Ranchi Diaries', will also be participating in the 16th season of Bigg Boss.
About Bigg Boss 16:
The confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to inform about Shalin Bhanot's participation in the show. Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
