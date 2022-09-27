Bigg Boss 16 promo: Makers tease fans with glimpse of a contestant; Fans think it's Soundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air on our Television screens from next month and the audiences are quite excited to watch the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement amongst the fans and are sharing back-to-back promos of the show. Today, Colors TV shared a new promo featuring a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see a female contestant wearing a mask to hide her face and answering Bigg Boss' questions.

When asked, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mei aapka favourite pastime kya hoga? she replied, "Yehi toh mera sawaal hai khudse ki Bigg Boss ke ghar mei time kaise pass karungi. Jungle mei mungle". Next question to her was, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mein tikne ke liye, kaunsi strategy use karenge aap?" To which she said, "I think I'm myself a strategy. Mene Bigg Boss dekha nahi hai toh vaha par joh karna hai shidat se karna hai". Next question was, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mei hone wale arguments, se kaise karenge aap deal? To this, she gave an interesting reply and said, "Aag mei ghee dalungi aur kya (laughs) yeh bhi koi sawaal hai". The last question to this contestant was, "Salman Khan se har weekend milne ke liye kitne excited ho aap". She shares her happy reaction and the video ends.