Bigg Boss 16 Promo: MC Stan comments on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam, says 'Yeh log ka game..'

Bigg Boss 16 has entered its final leg, which is the finale week, and the viewers are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the show. The top 5 finalists of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The ardent fans are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Colors TV has been continuously sharing promos of forthcoming episodes on its official social media handles.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, the viewers will see the top 5 contestants answering the questions asked by the reporters. In the press conference, MC Stan was questioned that since the start, he has been continuously mentioning that he is not able to understand the Bigg Boss game. He was recently seen saying that he understood the game too late. When asked how he reached in top 5, MC Stan says, "Ek hi reason hai chahane wale." He continues, "Game samaj mei aana matlab inn logo ka game (points at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam) in logo ka joh game tha na portray," he concludes.

Watch the promo here-

Contestants bagging big projects:

Speaking about Bigg Boss 16 contestants, the show has proved to be lucky for several housemates. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has bagged Ekta Kapoor's LSD 2, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig are gearing up for their new show, Junooniyat. Audience favorite Abdu Rozik will also reportedly star in Big Brother UK. Some reports also claim that Ekta Kapoor was impressed with Shalin Bhanot's acting skills when she recently visited Bigg Boss 16 house. Due to this, Shalin is now finalized to play the male lead in the Hindi remake of Beauty and the Beast. Reportedly, Tina Datta has also bagged a big-budget South film.

About Bigg Boss 16:

After entertaining the audience for four months, Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 will soon draw its curtain. The show started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants, and airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated to happen on February 12.